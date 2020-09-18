Pak. shelling makes villagers in Gurez flee in panic

Befitting response is being given, says a Srinagar-based Army spokesman

A heavy exchange of fire and mortars was reported along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Kanzalwan, Gurez Sector, Bandipora, on Friday morning by firing mortars and other weapons. A befitting response is being given”, a Srinagar-based Army spokesman said.

An official said many forward defence locations were targeted by the Pakistani Army in the Bagtore Sector.

The shelling started around 11 a.m., according to the locals. Scores of villagers fled in panic, especially in the Bagtore Sector.

“Necessary steps are being taken to shift the locals to safer locations”, officials said.

Army Chief visit

These violations come as General M.M. Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), is on a two-day visit to Kashmir since Thursday.

The Army said Gen. Naravane had a “first-hand” assessment of the situation along the LoC in north Kashmir on Thursday.