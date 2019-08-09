National

Pak. nervous about India’s steps in J&K, says MEA

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Raveesh Kumar asserted Pakistan’s efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked.

India on Friday said Pakistan is nervous over India’s steps in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in that region.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said steps have been taken keeping in mind the best interests of Jammu and Kashmir.

He asserted Pakistan’s efforts to link peace deal with Kashmir issue have not worked.

“There is a feeling that Pakistan is nervous over India’s initiative in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mr. Kumar said.

“Pakistan thinks it will not be able to mislead people if there is development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also said that Pakistan suspending the Samjhauta Express was a unilateral move which was unfortunate.

On consular access to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, he said: “We are in touch with Pakistan.”

His remarks come days after the Indian government scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union territories.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 9, 2019 4:22:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pak-nervous-about-indias-steps-in-jk-says-mea/article28942961.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY