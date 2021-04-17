Pak. national arrested for drug trafficking in Ferozpur area; 20.57 kg heroin seized

NEW DELHI

17 April 2021 18:44 IST

Intended receivers identified and raids conducted at their hideouts in Punjab and Gujarat

In a joint operation, the BSF and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have arrested two persons, including a Pakistani national, and seized 20.57 kg heroin being smuggled in via Punjab.

A team of the BSF’s 14th battalion personnel on Saturday spotted the Pakistani national attempting to push the heroin consignment using a 13-ft PVC pipe over the fence in Ferozpur area. The suspect was arrested and the drugs seized by the team. He was identified as Amjad Ali, resident of Lahore.

A mobile phone, one power bank and a 16-ft. piece of cloth was also found in his possession, apart from some documents related to an Indian national named Jarnail Singh, a resident of Ferozpur.

Further probe into the syndicate was taken up by the NCB’s Amritsar unit. During interrogation, the accused disclosed the names of two other Pakistani nationals, who are residents of Lahore and Kasur. The intended receivers on the Indian side were also identified and raids conducted at their possible hideouts in Punjab and Gujarat.

On Saturday, the NCB’s Ahmedabad zone arrested Jarnail Singh from Vadodara. He is now being questioned to track down other members of the syndicate. “The NCB will raise this issue at appropriate international forums and will also seek assistance in arresting the Pakistani nationals who are involved with Amjad Ali in drug trafficking,” said an agency official.

The NCB said the border guarding forces, particularly the BSF and the Indian Coast Guard, had played an excellent role in combating cross-border drug trafficking.