Pak. must act on terror for talks with India: U.S.

U.S President Donald Trump is encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, the White House said on Friday, saying that dialogue between the two neighbours depends on Pakistan cracking down on terrorists. Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year. India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian envoy.

“I think what you’ll hear from the President is very much encouraging a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan, encouraging the two countries to engage in bilateral dialogue with each other to resolve their differences,” a senior administration official said, when asked whether Trump would offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue again during his upcoming maiden visit to India.

Mr. Trump had last month again offered to “help” resolve the dispute between India and Pakistan, saying that the US was watching the developments between the two countries over Kashmir “very closely“.

Although Mr. Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue in the past, New Delhi has told Washington that it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any third-party mediation.

“We continue to believe a core foundation of any successful dialogue between the two (Indian and Pakistan) is based on continued momentum in Pakistan’s efforts to crack down on terrorists...,” a senior White House official said.