Pakistan is hub of terrorism: India at U.N.

Describing Pakistan as the “hub of terrorism”, India has strongly hit back at the country saying that Islamabad misused the UN forum to spread “baseless and deceitful” narratives about it, after Pakistan’s envoy to the UN Maleeha Lodhi raised the Kashmir issue during a General Assembly session on Friday.
“There has been yet another attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum to spread baseless and deceitful narratives about my country. Such attempts have not succeeded earlier and will not succeed now,” First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the U.N. Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said.
