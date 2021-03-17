Pak. intruder shot dead near Jammu border

Jammu

17 March 2021 05:48 IST

Intruder did not pay heed to “repeated warnings by the troops”

One Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF on the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Samba district on Tuesday, weeks after India and Pakistan renewed their pledge to maintain ceasefire along the borders in J&K.

An official source said the incident took place around 3:55 p.m. “The BSF personnel from 176 Battalion, who were deployed at the border outpost of Malluchak in the Ramgarh district of Samba, shot dead an unidentified Pakistani national near a border pillar,” official sources said.

The official sources said the intruder did not pay any heed to “repeated warnings by the troops to stop from proceeding further inside”.

“The intruder did not stop and was later shot dead inside 1.5 km from the IB,” official sources said.

The officials said he was carrying ₹200 in Pakistani currency.

“It’s suspected that the said Pakistani national was mentally disturbed and his body is being brought to the health centre at Ramgarh for a post-mortem,” said officials.

The BSF has not issued any formal statement on the incident.

Both India and Pakistan on February 25 decided to hold fire as they reaffirmed their support to the ceasefire agreement reached in 2003.

In a separate incident, officials said the security forces earlier in the day recovered a balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it near Kot Bhalwal area of Jammu.

“The balloon shaped like a plane was found lying in the fields. A police team took it into its possession. Prima facie it seems that such balloons might have been floated during an event in Pakistan, which later reached the Jammu area,” official said.

However, the police said it was investigating the matter.

A similar balloon was recovered and seized from the Hiranagar sector of Kathua recently.