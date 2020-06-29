Pakistan Foreign Minister’s comment on terror link is ‘absurd’: Ministry of External Affairs

NEW DELHI

29 June 2020 23:04 IST

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s attempts to link Monday’s terror attack in Karachi with India is “absurd”, said Anurag Srivastava, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Responding to the Minister’s remarks, the official said India condemns the terror attack that claimed the lives of at least five security personnel.

“Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi,” said Mr. Srivastava in his counter to Mr. Qureshi’s comments.

Mr. Qureshi had referred to “sleeper cells of India” for being responsible for the attack which was claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

At least four militants from the BLA executed the attack. The outfit claimed in a press release that members of Majeed Brigade of BLA carried out the “self-sacrificing attack”. The militant group said the attack was carried out by Tasleem Baloch, Shehzad Baloch, Salman Hammal and Siraj Kungur.

“Foreign Minister Qureshi may wish to reflect on this, as also his own government’s position, including his Prime Minister’s description of the global terrorist as a ‘martyr’,” said Mr. Srivastava, referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who recently referred to Osama Bin Laden as a “martyr”.