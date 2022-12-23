Pak drone shot down by BSF at Punjab border

December 23, 2022 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - New Delhi/Amritsar

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

PTI

A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

"BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US