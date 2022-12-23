  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pak drone shot down by BSF at Punjab border

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

December 23, 2022 09:59 am | Updated 10:00 am IST - New Delhi/Amritsar

PTI
A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. File photo

A Pakistani drone has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7:45 am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.

Also read: Drones favoured tool of Pakistan-based terror outfits

"BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said.

This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / national security / armed Forces / Punjab

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.