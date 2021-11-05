‘Pak. decision not to attend NSAs’ meet unfortunate’

NEW DELHI

05 November 2021 22:29 IST

India is hosting conference on Afghanistan

Pakistan’s non-participation in the upcoming regional conference of the National Security Advisers (NSAs) reflects the country’s mindset regarding Afghanistan, said an informed source on Friday. The statement also declared that China too has been invited to the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to be held on November 10.

“Pakistan’s decision is unfortunate but not surprising. It reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate. Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format. Its media comments against India are an unsuccessful attempt to deflect attention from its pernicious role in Afghanistan,” said the official regarding Pakistan’s non-participation in the conference which will be attended by the NSAs of all the Central Asian Countries, Iran and Russia. Indian NSA Ajit Doval will chair the meeting.

Pakistan and China were both invited for the meeting but Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf earlier declined to participate in the meeting saying, “spoilers can’t be peacemakers.”

The official indicated that China has not yet sent a confirmation and that formal responses “are awaited”. The statement declared that India has an “important role to play” in the process of consultation and coordination among the regional countries about Afghanistan.

“The enthusiastic response [from the participating countries] is a manifestation of the importance attached to India’s role in regional efforts to promote peace and security in Afghanistan,” said the source.