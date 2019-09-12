Pak. bid to politicise Kashmir at UNHRC rejected: India

India on Thursday said Pakistan’s attempt to polarise and politicise the Kashmir issue at the UN Human Rights Council had been rejected.

It also said Pakistan must understand that “repeating a lie four or five times does not turn it into a gospel truth”.

The global community is aware about Pakistan’s role in aiding, abetting and supporting terrorist infrastructure in their country, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

His remarks came two days after India and Pakistan engaged in a war of words on Tuesday at the UNHRC with New Delhi stoutly defending its “sovereign decision” to revoke J&K’s special status, into which Islamabad had demanded an investigation by the global rights body.

“It is quite audacious on the part of Pakistan that the country which is harbouring terrorists, which is the epicentre of terrorism, is pretending to speak on behalf of the global community on human rights,” Mr. Kumar said.

“Their record of persecution of minorities, both ethnic and religious, I don’t need to amplify...The credibility of the messenger here is highly suspect. This is something which the global community is aware of,” he said.