Pakistan-based terror module busted, 6 held: Delhi Police

Two trained by ISI; group linked to Dawood Ibrahim’s brother.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police claim to have busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six men, including two terrorists trained by the ISI, on Tuesday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Neeraj Kumar Thakur said the accused have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, 47, alias ‘Sameer’, Osama, 22, Moolchand, 47, Zeeshan Qamar, 28, Mohd Abu Bakar, 23, and Mohd Amir Javed, 31. They were arrested from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Osama and Qamar, are Pakistan-trained terror operatives working under the instructions of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the police said.

Police said the alleged terrorists were planning several blasts across the country including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratra and Ramleela.

According to police, Pakistan based Anees Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was connected with the underworld operatives to execute the terror plan. Osama and Qamar, police said, were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh for placing IEDs. The two had gone to Pakistan for training this year following which they returned to India, they said.

Police said that the first arrest was made of Jaan Mohammad Sheikh who was apprehended from near Kota, Rajasthan while he was on a train to Delhi. Osama was apprehended from Delhi’s Okhla and Bakar was apprehended from Sarai Kale Khan while Zeeshan was apprehended from Allahabad, Javed from Lucknow and Moolchand from Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in close coordination with the officers of U.P. ATS team, the officer said.

Explosives, arms found

“The arrest of the four accused has exposed the nexus of the Pakistan's ISI-sponsored and trained terror modules with underworld operatives and averted a slew of serial blasts and targeted killings in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states in India,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah adding that explosives and firearms have been recovered from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh in a multi-State operation.

Police said that Sameer was tasked to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India. Anees Ibrahim, who is presently based in Pakistan, is stated to be the underworld connect of this module, police said.

Police said that Osama and Zeeshan met in Muscat in April from where they went to Pakistan taking via boats and ship. They were allegedly trained by two persons Jabbar and Hamza — who the accused claimed are from the Pakistani Army as they wore uniforms — for 15 days in making bombs, IEDs and committing arson using items of daily use.