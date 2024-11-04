Pak-based social media users falsely claim Amit Shah's name put on Interpol's 'wanted list'

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, several Pakistan-based social media users recently shared a graphic card to claim that the Interpol had put Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted list'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The graphic was shared after Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison recently alleged that Mr. Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.

New Delhi has vehemently rejected Morrison's claims and warned that such "absurd and baseless" allegations will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PTI Fact Check Desk, however, found the graphic to be fake. It was revealed that Interpol has not issued any such notice and the related social media posts, mainly by Pakistani and Canadian users, were shared with a false claim.

A Pakistan-based Facebook page named Khaber.tv shared on November 1 a graphic card carrying Mr. Shah's photo and wrote: "Credible sources have informed that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recently been added to Interpol's wanted list. Mr. Shah is in hot waters after Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister accused him of authorising killing operations against Canadian Sikh nationals."

The Fact Check Desk ran the viral graphic card through Google Lens, but the search results did not fetch any credible news report corroborating the claim.

In the next part of its investigation, the desk searched Interpol's official website using the keyword 'Amit Shah' across pages but could not find any information about the global agency issuing any such notice.

The investigation has made it clear that the international police organisation has not issued any notice mentioning Amit Shah, and the graphic card shared on social media is fake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.