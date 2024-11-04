GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pak-based social media users falsely claim Amit Shah's name put on Interpol's 'wanted list'

Published - November 04, 2024 07:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Several Pakistan-based social media users recently shared a graphic card to claim that Interpol had put Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted list'.

Several Pakistan-based social media users recently shared a graphic card to claim that Interpol had put Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its ‘wanted list’. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, several Pakistan-based social media users recently shared a graphic card to claim that the Interpol had put Union Home Minister Amit Shah on its 'wanted list'.

The graphic was shared after Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison recently alleged that Mr. Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.

Naxalism will be wiped out from country by March 2026: Amit Shah

New Delhi has vehemently rejected Morrison's claims and warned that such "absurd and baseless" allegations will have serious consequences for bilateral ties.

The PTI Fact Check Desk, however, found the graphic to be fake. It was revealed that Interpol has not issued any such notice and the related social media posts, mainly by Pakistani and Canadian users, were shared with a false claim.

A Pakistan-based Facebook page named Khaber.tv shared on November 1 a graphic card carrying Mr. Shah's photo and wrote: "Credible sources have informed that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has recently been added to Interpol's wanted list. Mr. Shah is in hot waters after Canada's Deputy Foreign Minister accused him of authorising killing operations against Canadian Sikh nationals."

The Fact Check Desk ran the viral graphic card through Google Lens, but the search results did not fetch any credible news report corroborating the claim.

India-Canada diplomatic row: Canada’s ‘absurd and baseless’ allegations against Home Minister Amit shah will have dire effects, says India

In the next part of its investigation, the desk searched Interpol's official website using the keyword 'Amit Shah' across pages but could not find any information about the global agency issuing any such notice.

The investigation has made it clear that the international police organisation has not issued any notice mentioning Amit Shah, and the graphic card shared on social media is fake.

