Pak. again violates ceasefire

Pakistani troops on Wednesday violated ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

This is the fourth ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in the last 48 hours.

“The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing from small arms and fired automatic and mortar shells on Indian posts along the LoC in the Poonch sector,” a defence spokesman said.

Troops deployed on forward posts retaliated and the exchange was continuing till last reports came in.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani Army fired mortar shells on Indian posts along the LoC in the Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district.