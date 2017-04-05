Pak. again violates ceasefire

Pakistani troops on Wednesday violated ceasefire by shelling mortar bombs on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.
This is the fourth ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops in the last 48 hours.
“The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing from small arms and fired automatic and mortar shells on Indian posts along the LoC in the Poonch sector,” a defence spokesman said.
Troops deployed on forward posts retaliated and the exchange was continuing till last reports came in.
On Tuesday, the Pakistani Army fired mortar shells on Indian posts along the LoC in the Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor