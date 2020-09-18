Pak. abducts 56 fishermen with 10 fishing trawlers off Gujarat coast

AHMEDABAD

18 September 2020 01:58 IST

“They are in Karachi and will be jailed in inhuman conditions”

Pakistan’s Marine Security Agency has abducted 56 fishermen with 10 fishing trawlers off Gujarat coast. All boats were from Veraval and Porbandar in Gujarat.

“They have taken away 10 boats and 56 fishermen who were onboard for fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Gujarat coast,” said Jivanbhai Jungi, Porbandar Fishermen Union president.

“As per the latest update, all fishermen have reached the Karachi port where they will be lodged in very inhuman conditions in the jail,” Mr. Jungi told The Hindu.

He said the government must take up their release immediately along with the boats.

The move by the Pakistan agency in the beginning of the fishing season has created a sense of fear among fishermen.