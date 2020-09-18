National

Pak. abducts 56 fishermen with 10 fishing trawlers off Gujarat coast

Pakistan’s Marine Security Agency has abducted 56 fishermen with 10 fishing trawlers off Gujarat coast. All boats were from Veraval and Porbandar in Gujarat.

“They have taken away 10 boats and 56 fishermen who were onboard for fishing near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Gujarat coast,” said Jivanbhai Jungi, Porbandar Fishermen Union president.

“As per the latest update, all fishermen have reached the Karachi port where they will be lodged in very inhuman conditions in the jail,” Mr. Jungi told The Hindu.

He said the government must take up their release immediately along with the boats.

The move by the Pakistan agency in the beginning of the fishing season has created a sense of fear among fishermen.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 1:58:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pak-abducts-56-fishermen-with-10-fishing-trawlers-off-gujarat-coast/article32634364.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story