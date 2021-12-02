Paika rebellion to be included as ‘case study’ in history textbook: Minister

NEW DELHI:

02 December 2021 17:03 IST

‘This is one of the beginnings of popular uprisings against the British in India’

The 1817 Paika rebellion of Odisha could not be called the first war of Independence, but considering it as a beginning of a popular uprising against the British, it would be included as a case study in the Class 8 National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) history textbook, the Union Culture Minister said on Thursday.

In response to a question by Biju Janata Dal MP Prashanta Nanda, Mr. Reddy informed the Rajya Sabha that the Culture Ministry had received a reference from the Odisha Chief Minister via the Union Home Affairs Ministry, asking that the Paika rebellion be declared the first war of Independence. He said the matter was examined in consultation with the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), under the Education Ministry, and as per the ICHR’s comments, the Paika rebellion could not be called the first war of Independence.

“However, from a historical point of view, it can be said that the ‘Paika Bidroha’, which was set off in March 1817 and continued until May 1825, had set an example for the classes as well as the masses in India to follow later on. Accordingly, considering that this is one of the beginnings of popular uprisings against the British in India, it has been decided to include it as a ‘case-study’ in the Class VIII history textbook of NCERT, which deals with the 1857 event,” the Minister’s written reply stated.