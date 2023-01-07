ADVERTISEMENT

PAFF, a proxy of JeM, declared a terrorist organisation

January 07, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The group has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy outfit of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, a “terrorist organisation”.

The Ministry also designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member, as an individual terrorist under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 or UAPA.

In a notification, the MHA said PAFF has been regularly issuing threats to security forces, political leaders and civilians working in Jammu & Kashmir from other States. The PAFF, along with other organisations, is involved in proactively conspiring both physically and in social media to undertake violent terrorist acts in J&K and major cities in India, it said. Along with other organisations, the PAFF is indulging in the radicalisation of impressionable youth for recruitment and training in handling guns, ammunition and explosives. The group has also been involved in terrorism. It has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India, MHA said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PAFF had released a video in October 2021 after the killing of nine soldiers in the Poonch-Rajouri belt of J&K. The video claimed that two unidentified terrorists watched over an Indian Army patrol party for around 10 hours before ambushing their tent around dawn the following day (October 11). The Army had launched a massive search operation in the forest areas of Poonch and Rajouri to track down the terrorists involved in the killing of nine soldiers.

In a separate notification, the MHA designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, who hails from J&K but is presently based in Pakistan and working for the banned terror group, the LeT, as an individual terrorist.

It said Mir has been involved in target killings and has emerged as the main conspirator in the killing of a woman teacher, Rajni Bala, in Kulgam of J&K a few months ago. Mir has been involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms or ammunition or explosives from across the border, the Ministry said.

The Central government believes that Mir has been involved in terrorism and therefore, exercising the powers conferred by Clause (a) of Sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the UAPA, designated him as an individual terrorist, the notification said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US