P20 dignitaries' spouses to witness contribution of all Indian Prime Ministers at Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

The spouses of dignitaries participating in the 9th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) will witness the contribution of all Indian Prime Ministers at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya here in the national capital this afternoon as the three-day international event concludes on Saturday.

Besides visiting Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the spouses will have a glimpse of the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy Museum in the city.

"The spouses will be visiting two places. The first place will be Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy Museum," mentions the spouses' programme list.

During the visit to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which is a tribute to the leaders of India who rebuilt India after independence, the spouses will be informed about the contribution of all Indian Prime Ministers.

Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya not only recognises the contribution of all Indian Prime Ministers but also aims at sensitizing the younger generation to the leadership of all the Prime Ministers of India. It has various sections including 'Life and Work of Our Prime Ministers'; 'The Making of Modern India'; 'Bhavishya Ki Jhalkiyan'; 'Use of New Age Media Technologies'; 'Time Machine': from the Ramparts of the Red Fort; Anubhuti.

The Sangrahalaya is a history of collective effort and powerful evidence of the creative success of India's democracy. All Indian Prime Ministers came from every class and tier of society, for the gates of democracy were equally open to all. Each one left an important footprint on the journey of development, social harmony and economic empowerment that has enabled India to give true meaning to freedom.

Thereafter, the spouses will be visiting 'National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy Museum' which is a repository and a celebration of the handmade as making by hand continues to be a fundamental activity across India and the Crafts Museum houses some of the finest of these.

This iconic living museum has a wealth of nearly 28,000 Handmade Artefacts; a 'Village Complex' having 15 traditional huts and Courtyards of States; Live Folk Dance and Songs Performances; a Souvenir Shop of Central Cottage industries; and a Traditional Cuisines in Lota Cafe.In line with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future."

Started with its pre-summit on October 12, the event is concluding on Saturday.

The event is being attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament also taking part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10 this year.

