GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P. Venugopal, former Director of AIIMS, passes away

A man of uncompromising integrity, he was a pioneer of cardiac surgery, conducted India’s first heart transplant, and led over 50,000 heart surgeries in his career

Published - October 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. File

Former Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences. File | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. P. Venugopal, former Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a pioneer of cardiac surgery, who conducted India’s first heart transplant and led over 50,000 heart surgeries in his career, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). He was 82.

He was cremated on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) at the Lodhi Road Crematorium here at 3 p.m. He is survived by his wife, Priya Sarkar, and his daughter, Saiansha Panangipalli. He published his memoirs, Heartfelt, jointly with his wife in 2023.

As a leading surgeon, Dr. Venugopal introduced many advanced concepts in cardiac surgery from the Western world to India. In his four-decade-long career, he had a ringside view of some of the most impactful medical and political developments of his time. 

He was also known as a man of uncompromising personal and professional integrity. Dr. Venugopal will be remembered as a humanitarian and philanthropist, giving free medical advice to, and performing free surgeries for, hundreds of underprivileged people.

He also had the honour of performing the first surgeries at two completely free-of-cost-to-the-patient super-specialty hospitals (in Bengaluru and Puttaparthi), possibly the only such facilities in the world, while contributing to making both the hospitals a reality as well.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Related Topics

health / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.