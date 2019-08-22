Chidambaram sent to CBI custody till August 26

A court on Thursday sent former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram to five-day CBI custody in connection with the INX Media case.

The court allowed Mr. Chidambaram's family members and lawyers to meet him for half an hour every day during the custody.

The CBI sought five-day custody for his interrogation to unearth a “larger conspiracy”. He had tremendous potential of not cooperating in the probe as he was highly intelligent. “It is a serious case involving intelligent people and we will fail in our duty if we don't get to the root of the case,” it said.

Mr. Chidambaram's lawyers opposed the remand plea, countering the charge of non-cooperation in the investigation. They submitted that the CBI summoned him only once, on June 6, 2018, during which he answered all the questions. Since then, it did not summon him again. In the name of evidence, it had only a statement of co-accused Indrani Mukerjea (then director of INX Media).

Mr. Chidambaram was brought to the courtroom around 3.15 p.m. His wife, Nalini Chidambaram, and son were in the courtroom along with senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi during the hearing.

He was arrested at his Jor Bagh residence shortly after he held a press conference on Wednesday evening refuting all charges against him and his son Karti in the case.