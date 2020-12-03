Attempts to ‘change status quo’ on northern borders increased complexities in security situation: Navy chief

NEW DELHI:

03 December 2020 14:01 IST

The Indian Navy had on several occasions deployed its P-8I long range reconnaissance aircraft on the northern borders during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Thursday while stating that attempts to “change status quo” on the northern borders had increased the complexities in the country’s security situation.

“The P-8I is a potent platform that has certain equipment that can be used on the border. Based on the requirements of the Army and the IAF we have deployed the P-8I on several occasions. We have also deployed the Heron Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from one of the northern bases,” he said in response to a question from The Hindu at the annual press conference ahead of the Navy Day.

The Navy had also deployed the P-8Is on the northern borders during the 73 day Doklam standoff with China in 2017.

‘Dual challenge’

Talking of the challenges this year, Adm. Singh said 2020 had been defined by COVID-19 which had permeated and disrupted every aspect of people’s lives, and a near simultaneous attempt to change the status quo on the northern borders had increased the complexities in the security situation. “This dual challenge scenario continues as we speak,” he said.

On Chinese naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region, Adm. Singh said that Chinese research vessels and fishing vessels had been deployed but there had been “no infringement” on Indian maritime boundaries.

On the possible deployment of the two MQ-9B Predator drones that were leased from General Atomics of the U.S., Adm. Singh said that depended on the requirements of the Army or the IAF.

Mid-April, Indian Navy inducted two Predator drones on lease for a short period which were capable platforms with endurance of over 33 hours, he said. General Atomics would be doing maintenance and provide the Predator, while the data and operations would be with the Indian Navy.

Adm. Singh said the two Predators were pre-production models and the planned procurement of 30 Predators for the three services would be much more capable.