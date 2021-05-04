Oxygen tankers to have mandatory tracking device

NEW DELHI:

04 May 2021 15:14 IST

The Centre on Tuesday made it mandatory for all oxygen tankers to be fitted with a vehicle location tracking (VLT) device.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement that the move will ensure “monitoring and protection of these tankers, besides ensuring there is no diversion or delay.”

The order issued by the Ministry explained that while all vehicles with national permit are required to mandatorily have a VLT device, it was extending this requirement to all oxygen tankers or containers without a national permit.

