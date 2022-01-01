Oxfam India, Jamia Millia Islamia among nearly 6,000 NGOs whose FCRA registration has ended

Either MHA refused to renew their application or they did not apply for one

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of nearly 6,000 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has ceased from January 1 as either the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to renew their application or they did not apply for one.

The prominent names include Oxfam India Trust, Indian Youth Centres Trust, Jamia Millia Islamia, Tuberculosis Association of India, among others.

The validity of FCRA registration of those NGOs that were expiring between September 29, 2020, and September 30, 2021, was extended till December 31, 2021.

FCRA registration is a mandatory requirement to receive foreign funds. On December 31, the Ministry extended the validity till March 31, 2022, provided the renewal request has not been refused or the NGOs applied within six months of their expiry date.

On Saturday, the updated list of NGOs whose registration was “deemed to cease” contained the names of 5,933 NGOs. Till Friday, the total number of active FCRA associations as per the MHA’s website was 22,762, which now stands at 16,829, as 5,933 NGOs cease to operate.

According to Dhaval Udani, founder of DanaMojo, an online payment platform for NGOs, the number of NGOs whose FCRA registration “ceased” to operate doubled overnight.

“It also does not seem to be a case of NGOs being informed earlier and the site updated now. 30% of NGOs removed in one shot. No reason given,” Mr. Udani said.