Owaisi urges Union government to rescue Indian youth stranded near Russia-Ukraine frontline

February 21, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged the Union government to bring back Indian youth who were cheated by agents, sent to Russia and are now stranded near the Russia-Ukraine frontline.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters in Darussalaam, Mr. Owaisi said that two of these stranded men were from Telangana.

“Around 12 people from our country were cheated and taken to Russia by agents. They said that they would be given building security work. But instead were taken to the Ukraine - Russia war frontlines. Two are from Telangana. Three are from Gulbarga, Karnataka. One is from Gujarat - Hemal Ashwinbhai. Two are from Kashmir, and one is from Kashgunj in Uttar Pradesh,” Mr. Owaisi, who is the President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, said.

He said that the families of the victims first met him in December last year, and expressed their concern. He then wrote to the Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, and the Indian Ambassador to Russia.

“One of the agents - Faisal Khan - is sitting in Dubai and runs ‘Babavlogs’ (on YouTube). The others are Sufiyan and Pooja, both are from Mumbai,” Mr. Owaisi said.

“I request the Prime Minister of the country Mr. Modi, Minister of External Affairs Mr. Jaishankar to enter into a dialogue with Russia and bring back these 12 youths safely. Their families are very worried. The men made a video in which they said how they were sent to the frontlines and were fired upon. One of their companions was killed,” he said.

