Owaisi urges Modi to defend the sanctity of Places of Worship (special provisions) Act 1991 

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

India cannot endlessly litigate against its history, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen President Asaddudin Owaisi said, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to defend the sanctity of Places of Worship (special provisions) Act, 1991.

The Act of 1991 was enacted by Parliament to protect the character of places of worship as they stood on 15 August 1947. Mr. Owaisi in his letter said that when this law was introduced in Parliament, it was rightly stated to be a measure necessary to avoid controversies. He added, “It was enacted as a law with the hope that it would heal the wounds of the past and help restore communal amity and goodwill.” He also sought to remind PM Modi that the Supreme Court while deciding the Babri Masjid dispute had stated that by enacting the 1991 Act, the state had enforced its constitutional commitment and operationalised its constitutional obligation to uphold the principle of secularism which is part of the basic structure of constitution. “I request you to not let the executive take any view which deviates from the true spirit of Constitutionalism as reflected in the Hon’ble Supreme Court judgement as well as in the aims and objects of this legislation,” he implored.

Mr. Owaisi also said, that Supreme Court observation that the ‘constitutional morality’ is embedded in our constitutional system. “It is the basic rule which prevents institutions from turning tyrannical, warns against the fallibility of individuals in a democracy, checks state power and safeguards minorities from the tyranny of majority. This is now being put to test. I hope that executive headed by you will act to uphold the ideal of constitutional morality and defend the Act of 1991,” he averred.