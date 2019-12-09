National

Owaisi tears copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill , says it aims to make Muslims ‘stateless’

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 9, 2019.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 9, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Owaisi’s act invites sharp reactions from treasury benches which described his act an ‘insult’ to Parliament.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a blistering attack on the Union government in Lok Sabha over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it was aimed at making Muslims “stateless” and will lead to another partition.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Mr. Owaisi said he was called Mahatma after he tore the discriminatory citizenship card in South Africa, and the Hyderabad MP then ripped the copy of the bill to highlight his protest, inviting sharp reactions from the treasury benches which described his act an “insult” to Parliament.

The is an insult to India’s freedom-fighters, he said, accusing the BJP-led government of working to marginalise Muslims in the country.

“The bill is against the Constitution.... It is a conspiracy to make Muslims stateless,” Mr. Owaisi said, questioning the government as to why it had not included countries like China, which occupies parts of India and other countries.

“Are you afraid of China?” he asked.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 9:51:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/owaisi-tears-copy-of-citizenship-amendment-bill-says-it-aims-to-make-muslims-stateless/article30258727.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY