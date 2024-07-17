ADVERTISEMENT

Owaisi slams Centre over Doda attack, says govt failed to control terrorism

Published - July 17, 2024 11:02 am IST - Hyderabad

Referring to the spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region, the AIMIM chief said since 2021, over 31 terrorist attacks have happened in the region alone, and it wasn't so even during the peak of militancy

PTI

Army personnel pay last respects to the mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Ajay Kumar Singh and Sepoy Bijendra who lost their lives in action during an encounter with terrorists in Doda, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the killing of four soldiers in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 16 accused the NDA regime of completely "failing" in not being able to control terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Owaisi also alleged that in Maharashtra, mosques are being targeted and the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde there (in Maharashtra) is "not doing anything and is behaving like a mute spectator".

After four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district late on July 15 evening, the Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the incident and said the entire responsibility lies with the Modi government.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a complete failure of the Modi government...they are not able to control terrorism," Mr. Owaisi told reporters here.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jammu attacks

He also took a dig at Mr. Modi over his 'hum ghar mein ghus ke marenge' (will enter their territory to eliminate them) remarks on terrorism, during the Lok Sabha election campaign and asked "what is happening now".

“We condemn it [Doda terror incident], but it is a failure of the Modi government. What has happened in Doda is...this area is way too far from the LoC, and how [is that] the terrorists infiltrated and indulged in a fight with our security personnel due to which four army personnel, including an officer, died.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a serious matter. It shows the incapability and incapacity of the Narendra Modi government," Mr. Owaisi said.

Referring to the spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region, the AIMIM chief said since 2021, over 31 terrorist attacks have happened in the region alone, and it wasn't so even during the peak of militancy.

He claimed that nearly 48 security personnel have been killed and it shows one thing there is no information-sharing system and there are no contacts with locals, especially youths.

Mr. Owaisi also questioned PM Modi's reported comments that terror incidents have declined after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"China also has a role, and this government is scared of taking the name of China even as trade worth billions of dollars continues with it," he further alleged, without elaborating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US