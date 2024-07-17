Owaisi slams Centre over Doda attack, says govt failed to control terrorism

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the killing of four soldiers in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on July 16 accused the NDA regime of completely "failing" in not being able to control terrorism.

Mr. Owaisi also alleged that in Maharashtra, mosques are being targeted and the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde there (in Maharashtra) is "not doing anything and is behaving like a mute spectator".

After four Army personnel, including an officer, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district late on July 15 evening, the Hyderabad MP strongly condemned the incident and said the entire responsibility lies with the Modi government.

"It is a complete failure of the Modi government...they are not able to control terrorism," Mr. Owaisi told reporters here.

He also took a dig at Mr. Modi over his 'hum ghar mein ghus ke marenge' (will enter their territory to eliminate them) remarks on terrorism, during the Lok Sabha election campaign and asked "what is happening now".

“We condemn it [Doda terror incident], but it is a failure of the Modi government. What has happened in Doda is...this area is way too far from the LoC, and how [is that] the terrorists infiltrated and indulged in a fight with our security personnel due to which four army personnel, including an officer, died.”

"It is a serious matter. It shows the incapability and incapacity of the Narendra Modi government," Mr. Owaisi said.

Referring to the spate of terror attacks in the Jammu region, the AIMIM chief said since 2021, over 31 terrorist attacks have happened in the region alone, and it wasn't so even during the peak of militancy.

He claimed that nearly 48 security personnel have been killed and it shows one thing there is no information-sharing system and there are no contacts with locals, especially youths.

Mr. Owaisi also questioned PM Modi's reported comments that terror incidents have declined after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"China also has a role, and this government is scared of taking the name of China even as trade worth billions of dollars continues with it," he further alleged, without elaborating.

