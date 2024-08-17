ADVERTISEMENT

Overtaking on road an everyday happening, may not always be a rash act: Supreme Court

Published - August 17, 2024 04:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Bench enhances accident compensation due to a man who lost his wife in a head-on collision with a tractor 30 years ago.

The Hindu Bureau

Overtaking is an “everyday occurrence” on Indian roads and may not always be a rash act, the Supreme Court said. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Overtaking is an “everyday occurrence” on Indian roads and may not always be a rash act, the Supreme Court said while enhancing the accident compensation due to a man who lost his wife in a head-on collision with a tractor 30 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Bench of Justices C.T. Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol dismissed the notion that the man had contributed to the negligence which led to his wife’s demise.

Prem Lal Anand and his wife, who were partners in a business, were travelling in their two-wheeler to Noida to visit a friend when the accident happened near Mehrauli. Mr. Anand had himself suffered serious injuries in the mishap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Merely because a person was attempting to overtake a vehicle cannot be said to be an act of rashness or negligence with nothing to the contrary suggested from the record. Further, he lost a member of his family. Not only was the claimant-appellant, Prem Lal Anand, doing an act which is an everyday occurrence on the road that is overtaking a vehicle, but resultantly suffered extensive injuries himself,” Justice Karol, who authored the recent judgment, observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Bench modified the compensation to ₹11.25 lakh from ₹1.01 lakh awarded earlier by the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.

The court explained that in a case of ‘contributory negligence’ the crucial question would be “whether either party could, by exercise of reasonable care, have avoided the consequence of the other’s negligence”.

Negligence means either subjectively a careless state of mind, or objectively careless conduct. Negligence is not an absolute term, but is a relative one; it is rather a comparative term… To determine whether an act would be or would not be negligent, it is relevant to determine if any reasonable man would foresee that the act would cause damage,” the court explained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US