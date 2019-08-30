National

Overlooked for chairman post, CBDT Member Akhilesh Ranjan seeks retirement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives the report of new direct tax code panel from its head Akhilesh Ranjan, a member of the CBDT, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 19, 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives the report of new direct tax code panel from its head Akhilesh Ranjan, a member of the CBDT, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 19, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The government on Thursday gave a one-year extension to CBDT Chairman P.C. Mody, who was set to retire on August 31

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Member Akhilesh Ranjan, who was overlooked for the post of the Board’s chairman, has written to the government seeking voluntary retirement, official sources said on Friday.

They said that Mr. Ranjan, who headed the tax force on direct taxes, has sought retirement from the service owing to “family and personal reasons”.

However, officials privy to the development said the IRS officer would have continued in service had he been elevated to the post of CBDT Chairman.

The government on Thursday gave a one-year extension to CBDT Chairman P.C. Mody, who was set to retire on August 31.

Mr. Ranjan, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was second in the succession line and is stipulated to retire in April next year.

On August 19, the officer, along with other experts and members, submitted a report to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on revising direct taxes.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Sep 3, 2019 8:48:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/overlooked-for-chairman-post-cbdt-member-akhilesh-ranjan-seeks-retirement/article29300435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY