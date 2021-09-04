NationalJammu: 04 September 2021 12:40 IST
Comments
Over seven acres of encroached prime land retrieved in J-K's Samba
Updated: 04 September 2021 12:40 IST
The anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Dabuz Kaka village
Over seven acres of prime land was retrieved during a major anti-encroachment drive in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on September 4.
The anti-encroachment drive was conducted on September 3 in Ramgarh's Dabuz Kaka village by a special team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta.
The official said that the anti-encroachment team pressed multiple earth mover machines to remove several temporary and permanent structures.
More In National
Read more...