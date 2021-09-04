Over seven acres of encroached prime land retrieved in J-K's Samba

Jammu:

04 September 2021 12:40 IST

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted in Dabuz Kaka village

Over seven acres of prime land was retrieved during a major anti-encroachment drive in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on September 4.

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted on September 3 in Ramgarh's Dabuz Kaka village by a special team constituted by the Deputy Commissioner of Samba Anuradha Gupta.

The official said that the anti-encroachment team pressed multiple earth mover machines to remove several temporary and permanent structures.

