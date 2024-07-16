ADVERTISEMENT

Over half of PM CARES for Children scheme applications for COVID orphans rejected

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The PM CARES for Children Scheme was launched at the peak of COVID-19 cases in India in May 2021

PTI

In this picture taken on May 11, 2021, twin sisters Tripti and Pari, who lost both their parents due to the coronavirus, play with their toys at a relative’s home in Bhopal. File | Photo Credit: AFP

About 51% of the applications received under the PM CARES for Children scheme for COVID orphans has been rejected, according to officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched at the peak of COVID-19 cases in India on May 29, 2021, the PM CARES for Children Scheme aims to support children who lost their parents, a legal guardian, adoptive parents, or a surviving parent to the pandemic between March 11, 2020 to May 5, 2023.

Can PM Cares benefits be extended to all orphans, asks Supreme Court

According to official data, a total of 9,331 applications from 613 districts across 33 States and union territories (UTs) were received under the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, only 4,532 applications from 558 districts in 32 states and UTs were approved, while 4,781 applications were rejected and 18 are pending approval, according to the data shared by the Women and Child Development Ministry official with PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

No specific reason has been given by the Ministry for the rejection.

Also Read | Lancet study on orphanhood in India due to COVID-19 ‘sophisticated trickery’, says Government

Among the States, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of applications, with 1,553, 1,511, and 1,007 applications, respectively.

Approval rates in these States stand at 855 applications from Maharashtra, 210 from Rajasthan and 467 from Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme's objective is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of these children in a sustained manner, providing health insurance, educational empowerment and financial support until they reach 23 years of age.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US