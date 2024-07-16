Over half of PM CARES for Children scheme applications for COVID orphans rejected

About 51% of the applications received under the PM CARES for Children scheme for COVID orphans has been rejected, according to officials.

Launched at the peak of COVID-19 cases in India on May 29, 2021, the PM CARES for Children Scheme aims to support children who lost their parents, a legal guardian, adoptive parents, or a surviving parent to the pandemic between March 11, 2020 to May 5, 2023.

According to official data, a total of 9,331 applications from 613 districts across 33 States and union territories (UTs) were received under the scheme.

However, only 4,532 applications from 558 districts in 32 states and UTs were approved, while 4,781 applications were rejected and 18 are pending approval, according to the data shared by the Women and Child Development Ministry official with PTI.

No specific reason has been given by the Ministry for the rejection.

Among the States, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of applications, with 1,553, 1,511, and 1,007 applications, respectively.

Approval rates in these States stand at 855 applications from Maharashtra, 210 from Rajasthan and 467 from Uttar Pradesh.

The scheme's objective is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of these children in a sustained manner, providing health insurance, educational empowerment and financial support until they reach 23 years of age.

