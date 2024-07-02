GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Over dozen students protesting NEET irregularities detained in Delhi

Carrying posters and banners with slogans like "Sack Union Education Minister" and "NTA must go" written over them, the students staged demonstrations

Published - July 02, 2024 05:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students from different organisations protest against NTA and NEET, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 1, 2024.

Students from different organisations protest against NTA and NEET, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to march towards the Parliament on July 2 to protest against alleged irregularities in several competitive exams.

The students belonging to different outfits under the banner "India against NTA" gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station in New Delhi and started raising "anti-NTA" slogans.

Explained | Why has the NTA failed to deliver?

Carrying posters and banners with slogans like "Sack Union Education Minister" and "NTA must go" written over them, the students staged demonstrations against the reported incidents of paper leaks and corruption in the medical entrance exam, besides others.

The Delhi Police detained the protesting students while they tried to march towards the Parliament to press their demands.

"After holding a presser at the Press Club, the students gathered at the Patel Chowk metro station from where they started marching towards the Parliament. Over a dozen students were detained while attempting to do so," said a police officer.

NTA announces fresh dates for UGC-NET, CSIR UGC-NET, NCET exams amid raging row over alleged irregularities

Various student outfits under the banner "India against NTA" have been staging an indefinite sit-in at the Jantar Mantar against alleged rigging in the NTA held examinations — NEET UG, PG and UGC NET.

Their protest entered its seventh day on Tuesday with a call to take out a march to the Parliament to forward the agitation.

The members of the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA) and Delhi University's Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) are among those sitting on the protest.

The students have called for another march for "Sansad Gherao" on Wednesday along with the student outfits of INDIA block parties on the last day of 18th Lok Sabha.

Their demands include scrapping of NTA, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and decentralisation of entrance examinations.

