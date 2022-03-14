Over a lakh signed up for classroom training under crash course for COVID-19 warriors, Lok Sabha told  

Training being imparted in six customised healthcare job roles

Based on the demand received from District Skill Committees (DSCs), as on February-end, 1,88,497 candidates have been enrolled/signed up for classroom training under the ‘Customised Crash Course Programme for COVID Warriors’ (CCCP for CW) under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKVY 3.0) to create a pool of trained/skilled COVID-19 warriors. This was informed to the Lok Sabha on Monday through a statement laid on the table by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), which is implementing a special healthcare programme.

The response was issued on a question asked by House members Dr. Krishna Pal Singh Yadav and Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde on the number of people who have signed up for the course and the number of those who have been employed after completing the course.

The statement noted that 1,59,658 candidates have completed classroom training (1,49,750 -On-The-Job training (OJT) linked fresh skilling and 9,908-upskilling). Out of the total 1,49,750, 1,18,386 have been enrolled for OJT.

Training was being imparted in six customised healthcare job roles, namely Basic Care Support, Home Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Sample Collection Support, Emergency Care Support and Medical Equipment Support. This programme has two components viz. fresh skilling (short-term training), followed by three months’ OJT) and upskilling of trained candidates (for seven days).

Placement

Under the fresh skilling component, OJT for three months is considered as placement. Placement is being facilitated by the DSC, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC). Further, the DSCs were playing a major role in demand aggregation, conduct of OJT in hospitals/health centres and successful deployment of OJT-trained candidates. The HSSC also facilitates assessment of industry requirement and post-training career path development for trained candidates. Under this programme, the list of successfully trained candidates are made available on the Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping Portal (ASEEM) for providing placement through matching it with market demand, it stated.

“Apart from this, the MSDE is also collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to utilise the list of trained candidates available on ASEEM through various State governments for their placement in various healthcare institutions,’’ it added.