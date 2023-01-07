ADVERTISEMENT

Over 96% of TMC’s income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: audit report

January 07, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021

PTI

The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report. | Photo Credit: PTI

Over 96% of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from ₹42 crore in 2020-21 to ₹528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of ₹545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as ₹528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.

Explained | The electoral bonds scheme and the challenges to it in Supreme Court

It also said that ₹14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The TMC showed ₹42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the Assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

The TMC's expenditure was ₹132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to ₹268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

The report was submitted to the Election Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US