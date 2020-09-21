Over 90,000 COVID-19 recoveries for third day

NEW DELHI

21 September 2020 23:25 IST

1,130 deaths in 24 hours; 10 States and Union Territories account for 86% of them, says Health Ministry

India has reported more than 90,000 COVID-19 recoveries for the third day in succession on Monday, with 93,356 patients having been discharged in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that 79% of the new recoveries are from 10 States/Union Territories.

19% of world total

“The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh [43,96,399] and India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19% of the world total,” said a release.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 86,961 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra contributing more than 20,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh more than 8,000.

Advertising

Advertising

“As many as 1,130 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours and 10 States/Union Territories account for 86% of the deaths. Maharashtra reported 455 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 101 and 94 deaths, respectively,” said the Ministry.

Coronavirus India lockdown Day 180

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) has written to the Health Ministry stating that medical postgraduate students will like to get a deferral for the deadline for thesis submission until the pandemic is under control.

“This will relieve the PG students from unnecessary stress and anxiety,” the Federation said.

FORDA has noted that postgraduate (M.D/M.S) qualification in any speciality includes research and scientific learning along with acquiring the necessary theoretical as well as practical skills.

Lost time

“These students devote considerable time to research a topic of interest and publish their findings in the form of thesis but because of the pandemic thesis-related works have suffered considerably due to lack of study subjects for the selected topics and regular COVID duties. The deadline for submission of thesis in most of the States is approaching and this is a matter of grave concern,” the federation said.

“Data collection, analysis, compilation, drawing conclusion and printing the final thesis require a lot of time, hard work and attention to details, which is next to impossible in the existing scenario. PG students of multiple States are currently lagging behind in their research work and have also given representations regarding the same to their respective universities,” the federation added.