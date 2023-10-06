Over 9,000 landless people granted acreage in J&K, says LG 

October 06, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that over 9,000 landless people have been given land in the region so far and only those eligible will get 5 marla (0.31 acres) land from the government

“The administration has been able to bring transparency and adopt a pro-people approach. A new dawn of development is being written. Over 9,000 landless people in Jammu and Kashmir have been given land. Only eligible landless people will get five marla land in J&K,” Mr. Sinha, touring north Kashmir’s Kupwara, said.

A total of 1,99,550 families have been identified as homeless, making them eligible for allotment of lands in Union Territories (UT) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

In the past, the L-G administration’s move sparked sharp reactions from several regional parties as they alleged that the scheme was used to settle outsiders in the State of J&K, which lost its special status on land and jobs in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sinha said Kupwara, close to the Line of Control, will be connected through a rail network. “The Railway Minister has already sanctioned budget for a technical survey. Once the survey is completed and DPR (detailed project report) is submitted, Kupwara will be connected with the rail link,” Mr. Sinha said.

“Common man is living a peaceful life here. This district has seen a significant improvement in the agriculture and allied sector. Both growth and production has increased,” the LG said.

He said that infrastructure development has also seen significant improvement. “Roads have been developed. Remote areas have been connected with road connectivity. A lot of work has also been done on the transmission and distribution of power supply as well. Compared to the past our strength has improved to a great extent.”

He said that Kupwara is witnessing a bloom in the tourism sector and a lot of work is being done for its further growth.

“Compared to previous years a large number of tourists have already visited here. The establishment of GMC is also a great step. Areas that used to remain closed for at least 6 months are now seeing electricity for the first time. 70 per cent of the work has been done on connecting water taps to each household. By the end of this year 100 per cent target will be achieved,” the LG said.

He said that Kupwara is on the path of prosperity and development even the security situation has improved as well in the past 3 years.

