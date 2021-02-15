Over 85 lakh given COVID-19 vaccine

NEW DELHI

15 February 2021 22:23 IST

2,31,476 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Monday till 6 pm, and Uttar Pradesh recorded the largest number of vaccinations.

A total of 85,16,385 beneficiaries have so far been given COVID-19 vaccination till 6 pm on Monday, with no serious/severe adverse event following vaccination/death attributable to vaccination till now, said the Health Ministry.

Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Chandigarh and Nagaland have reported under 40 per cent vaccination for frontline and healthcare workers so far.

“Till date, India has reported a total 35 of hospitalisations after vaccination, of which 21 have been discharged. Three continue to be under treatment and 11 have died in the hospital. A new death, of a 53-year-old male from U.P., has been reported and a post-mortem report is awaited. Also, there is a new event of hospitalisation in Madhya Pradesh and the patient is stable,” added the Ministry.