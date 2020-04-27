Over 80% wheat crop harvested: MHA

Over 80% of the wheat crop was harvested in the country till April 26 and a majority of “mandis” were also operational now, a senior government official said on Monday.
Punya Salila Srivastava, a joint secretary in the Union Home Ministry, told reporters that over two crore people got employment through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the country till now.
While 80% of the wheat crop has been harvested, about 2,000 or 80% of the “mandis” (wholesale markets) are operational in the country now, she said.
Ms. Srivastava said this during a press briefing on the measures taken to enforce the ongoing lockdown, which was imposed with an aim to break the chain of COVID-19 in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.