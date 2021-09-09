Over 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi

09 September 2021 11:33 IST

The Health Ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs

More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The Ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry stated.

Here's a look at how India's vaccination drive has been progressing