National

Over 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far: Centre

A Medic inoculate a dose of Covishield Vaccine to a beneficiary at a Delhi Govt School in Nand Nagri on September 08, 2021.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

More than 70.63 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The Ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry stated.

Here's a look at how India's vaccination drive has been progressing


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 9, 2021 12:34:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-7063-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-provided-to-states-uts-so-far-centre/article36375500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY