Over 70% of youth between 15-18 age group have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

WHO recommends tocilizumab only for patients diagnosed with severe or critical COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination drive underway at a centre at Dhaka Villege in north delhi, in New Delhi on February 12, 2022 | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

WHO recommends tocilizumab only for patients diagnosed with severe or critical COVID-19.

Over 70% of youth between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine said the Health Ministry on Sunday adding that India is currently registering a weekly COVID-positivity rate of 4.46%.

The update by the Health Ministry comes at a time when the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now said that it is adding drug tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody, to its list of prequalified treatments for COVID-19. This it said is to aimed at increasing access to recommended treatments for COVID-19. WHO and partners are currently discussing lower prices and improved access in low- and middle-income countries with the producer, Roche.

“Currently, tocilizumab is expensive and in short supply globally. Originator company prices paid in lower-income markets are high — reportedly around USD 500-600 per single dose. With demand surging, and more manufacturers entering the market, prices could come down,’’ said a release issued by WHO.

As per the revised clinical guidance for management of adult COVID-19 patients issued last month by the Central government Tocilizumab is to be considered for patients in India — who are showing rapidly progressing COVID-19 needing oxygen supplementation etc. The Health Ministry has listed out the criteria for administering the drug.

Health officials warning against the misuse of the drug said that doctors are regularly updated on COVID treatment protocols to ensure that they stay aware of the international research dynamic treatment that the pandemic demands.

Tocilizumab is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the Interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. Interleukin-6 induces an inflammatory response and is found in high levels in patients critically ill with COVID-19. So far, the product has been authorized mostly for the treatment of arthritis in about 120 countries worldwide.

WHO recommends tocilizumab only for patients diagnosed with severe or critical COVID-19. It should be administered by a healthcare worker in a monitored clinical setting along with the current standard of care for COVID-19, which includes oxygen, corticosteroids, and other medications.

Tocilizumab given intravenously has been shown in clinical studies to reduce death in certain patients with COVID-19 who are severely ill, are rapidly deteriorating and have increasing oxygen needs, and who have a significant inflammatory response. In the largest clinical trial (RECOVERY), tocilizumab also reduced patients’ time in hospital.

The patent for tocilizumab has expired for most of its uses, which means there should be no intellectual property barriers for this particular IL-6 blocker. However, there is low global availability of quality-assured biosimilars of the product.

WHO pre-qualification is aimed at ensuring a supply of quality-assured health products in low- and middle-income countries. It does this by assessing the quality, safety and efficacy of a wide range of health products to prevent, diagnose and treat priority diseases.