Over 650 police commandos participate in NSG’s counter-terrorism exercise

The teams were trained in tactical urban and rural settings, enhancing coordination and skills in challenging scenarios

Published - November 17, 2024 05:17 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel take part in a drill in metro during a counter-terrorism exercise at the National Security Guard (NSG) Training Centre in Manesar in November 2024.

Security personnel take part in a drill in metro during a counter-terrorism exercise at the National Security Guard (NSG) Training Centre in Manesar in November 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

More than 650 commandos from the State police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) participated in the National Security Guard’s (NSG) two-week counter-terrorism and counter-improvised explosive device (IED) exercise that concluded on Saturday.

A statement by the NSG said 31 teams from States such as Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Chandigarh, and 10 teams from five CAPFs, comprising a total of 667 elite commandos, participated in the exercise.

“The exercises honed counter-terrorist, bomb disposal, and K9 teams’ (dog squads) skills through demonstrations, displays, and case studies, emphasising on joint operations in challenging scenarios to improve the coordination and synergy between NSG and State-level forces. This annual exercise aligns with the Ministry of Home Affairs’ directives of ‘Duty to Share’ expertise by NSG in its niche competencies,” the NSG said.

It added that the teams were trained in tactical urban and rural settings. Live interventions were conducted in various scenarios, including buses, metros, trains, and aircraft, and in IED search and on how to defuse them.

Published - November 17, 2024 05:17 am IST

