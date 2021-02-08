Over 60 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated: Govt

NEW DELHI

08 February 2021 22:06 IST

29 hospitalised post jab, says Health Ministry

India has so far provided COVID vaccination to over 60 lakh (60,35,660) health care and frontline workers with no case of serious/severe adverse event following immunisation/deaths attributable to vaccination till date, said the Health Ministry on Monday. Over two lakh beneficiaries (2,23,298) were vaccinated till 6 p.m. on Monday.

It said States like Bihar, Mizoram, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Tripura are among the 11 States where vaccination coverage has been over 65% with Delhi, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Punjab, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir being among the areas which has so far registered below 40% vaccination coverage.

“Till date total hospitalisations reported after vaccination has been 29 of which 19 have been discharged, while one continues to be under treatment and nine deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours a new event of hospitalisation has been reported of a patient with facial palsy. The patient is stable and under care in the Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananathpuram, Kerala,” said the Health Ministry.

The Ministry added that so far a total of 23 deaths have been reported of which nine have been in the hospital and 14 outside.

“A new death has been reported in the past 24 hours of a 29-year-old female in Andhra Pradesh. Report following the post-mortem is awaited,” the Ministry said. “India has become the fastest country to vaccinate 6 million beneficiaries countrywide. This feat was achieved in just 24 days. U.S. took 26 days to reach this mark whereas the UK achieved this in 46 days,” said the Ministry.