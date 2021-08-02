Over 58,000 rescued from child labour

NEW DELHI

02 August 2021 23:09 IST

The number of children rescued or withdrawn from work has increased for the past four years, according to Union Labour and Employment Ministry data provided to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli said in reply to a question about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on child labour that the number of children rescued and mainstreamed had been 58,289 in 2020-2021, an increase from 54,894 in 2019-2020, 50,284 in 2018-2019 and 47,635 in 2017-2018.

