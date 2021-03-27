Over 5.69 cr. vaccine doses administered

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 03:57 IST

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.69 crore, according to a statement issued by the Health Ministry on Friday.

A total of 5,69,57,612 vaccine doses have been given till 7 pm on Friday, according to a provisional report.

The beneficiaries include 80,66,471 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 51,27,234 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 86,79,307 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 34,96,356 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,57,01,645 people more than 60 years old and 58,86,599 aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

A total of 14,53,172 vaccine doses were given on Friday till 7 pm.