Over 5.21 crore vaccine doses administered

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore, said a Health Ministry statement on Wednesday.

A total of 5,21,97,380 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The beneficiaries include 79,56,925 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 50,47,927 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 84,33,875 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 32,02,183 FLWs (2nd dose), 2,26,01,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 49,54,848 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.

The Ministry said a total of 13,54,976 vaccine doses were given on Wednesday till 7 pm.