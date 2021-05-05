COVID-19 | Over 51,000 persons in 18-44 age group get first dose of vaccine in U.P.

LUCKNOW:

Uttar Pradesh government said it noticed a trend where the number of people getting discharged was less than the daily positive cases

Over 51,000 persons in the age group of 18-44 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh since the drive started on May 1, the State government said on Wednesday. The exact official figure stood at 51,284.

Meanwhile, the government further extended the lockdown or the “Corona Curfew” in the State till Monday morning. The weekend curfew was first extended by a day before being further extended to May 6 and now till May 10.

The State government said it noticed a trend where the number of people getting discharged was less than the daily positive cases. It recorded 21,165 fresh cases while 40,852 patients were discharged. Over 2.32 lakh samples were tested over the past 24 hours, the government said.

