Over 50,000 CAPF personnel quit jobs in past five years: MHA informs parliamentary panel 

March 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - New Delhi

Over 50,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel quit jobs in the past five years, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to a parliamentary panel. The highest attrition was in 2022, when 11,884 personnel quit services.

According to 242 nd Demands for Grant report of the MHA, tabled in the Rajya Sabha on March 17, the parliamentary committee sought to know about the CAPF-wise attrition, including “suicides and missing in action (MIA)” , in the past five years. The MHA replied that 654 CAPF personnel took their own lives in the past five years between 2018 to 2022. The highest suicide rate has been observed in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) followed by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while the lowest suicide rate is in the National Security Guards (NSG).

“The attrition in CAPFs was 50,155 during the past five years between 2018 to 2022. During this period, the highest attrition is in BSF followed by CRPF while the lowest attrition is in SSB. Between 2021 and 2022, the attrition in Assam Rifles has increased from 123 to 537, in CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), it has increased from 966 to 1,706 whereas, in SSB, it has decreased from 553 to 121,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee said such a level of attrition may affect the working conditions in the CAPFs and therefore, urgent measures may be taken to improve the working conditions significantly to motivate the personnel to stay in the force.

“The committee also recommends that the CAPFs may follow a rotation policy of deployment so that the jawans do not stay in tough and inhospitable conditions for longer durations at a stretch. The committee is of the view that this could help in reducing not only the tendency to seek transfers to preferred locations but also help in addressing attrition to a certain extent. The committee further recommends that the Ministry should conduct exit interviews or surveys among the personnel opting for voluntary retirement and resignation to assess the factors leading to attrition and undertake appropriate measures to address the concerns of the personnel so that attrition in the force can be curbed,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT